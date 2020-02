DivaMoms founder Lyss Stern co-hosts a pre-Mother’s Day lesson in doing it all.

New York moms will get a pre-Mother’s Day lesson in doing it all at the DivaMoms.com Mom Moguls Breakfast on May 7 at the Water Club.

DivaMoms founder Lyss Stern and model-author Kelly Killoren Bensimon (also an amNewYork columnist) are hosting the panel discussion with mom moguls including maternity designer Rosie Pope, Haute Hippie’s Trish Wescoat Pound and Amber Sabathia, who is Yankees slugger CC Sabathia’s wife.

Tickets are $125 at DivaMoms.com.