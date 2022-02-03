Bang on a Can to bring Long Play Festival to Brooklyn this spring

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new music festival with an eclectic lineup is coming to Brooklyn this spring.

LONG PLAY, organized by Bang on a Can, is a music festival coming to Brooklyn from Apr. 29 to May 1. Throughout three days, different venues across the borough will host a large array of musicians and shows. The festival will include primarily but not limited to contemporary classical music performances by over 50 different choirs, orchestras, and artists.

Concerts will be held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Roulette, Public Records and more. Additionally, there will be outdoor events during the event at the Plaza at 300 Ashland.

Bang on a Can initially planned to launch this festival in May 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed and replaced with a live online concert series.

“Right now – this minute – is an amazing time to love music,” said Co-Founders and Artistic Directors David Lang, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe on the new festival. “Musicians and listeners from every corner of the music world are pushing beyond their boundaries, questioning their roots, searching and stretching for the new. There has never been a time when music contained so much innovation and diversity, so much audacity and so much courage. And we want to show you all of it. With the creation of LONG PLAY, we are presenting more kinds of musicians, playing more kinds of music, bending more kinds of minds. LONG PLAY expands and enlarges our scope and our reach, and puts more new faces on stages than ever before. It’s a lot of music!”

Bang on a Can has been around since their first Marathon concert in 1987. According to the website, Bang on a Can works to build “a world in which powerful new musical ideas flow freely across all genres and borders.” They aim to create a community dedicated to innovative music. Currently, Bang on a Can is a multi-faceted performing arts organization that hosts successful events year-round.

Bang on a Can All-Stars is included in the lineup for the LONG PLAY Festival. Bang on a Can All-Stars formed in 1992 and are recognized for their ultra-dynamic live performances and innovative music. According to the website, they freely cross “the boundaries between classical, jazz, rock, world and experimental music.” They stand as a group that fully embodies the purpose of Bang on a Can. Be sure to expect Bang on a Can All-Stars and many other talented performances during the LONG PLAY Festival.

More detailed information and a full lineup are to be announced. Tickets and festival passes will be available starting Feb. 8, 2022. The current lineup is available on the Bang on a Can website.