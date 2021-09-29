Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Manhattan

The beat lives on at The Village Trip musical showcase

By Tequila Minsky
0
comments
Posted on
An enthusiastic crowd at The Village Trip festival on Sept. 25, 2021.
Photo by Tequila Minsky

Bobby Sanabria and his 21-piece big Multiverse Big Band took the stage late Saturday afternoon at Garibaldi Plaza, the capstone performance of the weeklong The Village Trip festival. 

The Bronx-born and multi-Grammy nominated Sanabria is a drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, conductor, and educator. Among other institutions, he is on the faculty of NYU. 

To a crowd filling the plaza and all the nearby park benches, Sanabria’s drum set frames his musical brilliance as he interlaces the prowess of the band by also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.  

Keeping the Lights on for NYC’s Media, Entertainment and Nightlife Industry with Anne del Castillo, Commissioner, NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment

Schneps Connects

Bobby Sanabria, a drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, conductor, and educator, is also on the faculty of NYU.Photo by Tequila Minsky

Sanabria is prideful of his Puerto Rican and Bronx-honed heritage while being inclusive.  He mentions King of the Timbales, Tito Puente, and maracas-playing Machito who brought together Cuban rhythms with big bands refining Afro-Cuban jazz. He points out how the roots of unique New York salsa are in the high energy Bronx. 

With his extensive cultural knowledge and music facility, Sanabria wants to expand the audience’s appreciation of the legacy of Latin music. And his passion for the music and history is contagious. 

Wrapping up the two-set performance, Antoinette Montague continues singing in the crowd on the plaza.Photo by Tequila Minsky
Janis Siegel adds vocals to the afternoon’s repetoire.Photo by Tequila Minsky
Janis Siegel provides vocals for a number of songs.Photo by Tequila Minsky

If folks weren’t dancing to the music he admonishes them in order to get the crowd grooving — even giving a mini mambo lesson from the stage. It didn’t take much to get the audience excited. 

“This is what New York is all about,” says Ericka Hamburg, who traveled from Staten Island to join the fun. “Live music, community-based, for free that everybody can enjoy, we’ve been missing this. This is a late summer explosion before the weather shuts us down. Let’s enjoy what the city has to offer.”

Also on stage, Grammy-winner Janis Siegel performed jazz-fusion and pop vocals for a number of songs and as the sun was setting, Antoinette Montague joined the band to change gears offering up some soulful blues numbers. 

Subtitled “Bring It All Back Home,” The Village Trip festival highlighting the arts — particularly music in the Village and centered on Washington Square Park — first started in 2018. This year’s celebration opened on Sept. 18 with David Amram on 8th Street, who gave a special tribute to Village icon Doris Deither who passed away just days before.

The Village Trip included a plethora of walking tours (Amram gave one) and musical gigs. 

Did you bring your dancing shoes?Photo by Tequila Minsky
Music that just wants you to move.Photo by Tequila Minsky
Dancing to the happy music.Photo by Tequila Minsky
They brought their dancing shoes and had to move to the music.Photo by Tequila Minsky

The multi-venue celebration honoring the history and heritage of Greenwich Village wrapped up on Sept. 26 at The Bitter End with a hootenanny celebrating the New York folk revival. And, at the same renowned Village music scene, Hannah Reimann and Michele Temple performed Joni Mitchell’s album “Blue” in its entirety, vocalist Reimann playing guitar, piano, and dulcimer.  This performance marked the album’s 50th anniversary.

Hannah Reimann on dulcimer.Photo by Tequila Minsky
Michele Temple, part of the Blue album, homage marking the 50th anniversary.Photo by Tequila Minsky

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC