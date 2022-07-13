Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band comes to New York City on 2023 US tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are back and ready to announce their plans for 2023.

The band planning to do an international tour with a total of 31 performances across the United States. This will be their first tour since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

The E Street Band will be playing at Madison Square Garden on April 1 and at the Barclays Center on April 3. Additionally, two of those shows will begin coming to New York in UBS Arena at Belmont Park, on April 9 and 11. UBS has hosted music icons such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, and John Mayer. This will be another first for the band as they have never played in this venue before, bringing them into the star-studded lineup UBS has curated.

Dates for their European 2023 international tour were also announced in May. Well over 1.2 million tickets have already sold to fans across Europe. Due to the expected popularity of the upcoming tour, some cities have been adding second and even third stadiums. Tours in the UK will also take place next year, date, city and show announcements are sure to come soon.

The European tour will run from April all the way through to July 2023. After its conclusion, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin the North American tour leg in August.

Tickets for the U.S. tour will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first on sale beginning Wednesday, July 20 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan (TVF) platform for sales. Those interested in attending the concerts can register for TVF starting now through Sunday, July 17 for their chance to buy tickets. Everyone who registers will have equal eligibility to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan on sale. Registering will not guarantee you will be given a code or be able to purchase tickets.

For shows using the Verified Fan, the Verified Fan sales will take place between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. local time relative to the venue. If tickets remain, a general sale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required.

To register for the TVF on sale, visit here.