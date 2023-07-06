Eagles to bring their ‘Long Goodbye’ tour to New York in September

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Eagles are taking one last soar around the country after over 50 years of touring.

The band announced its upcoming tour, “The Long Goodbye,” which will be the final tour for the beloved band.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” The Eagles said in a statement. “But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Presented by Live Nation, thirteen shows have been announced, with the tour kicking off on Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden. The tour is expected to continue into 2025, with more shows to be announced at a later date.

There are two other options in the current show lineup to see the Eagles in the tri-state area; on Sept. 16, the band is performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and on Sept. 20, they are playing at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park.

The current lineup is as follows:

Sept. 7 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Sept. 11 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

Sept. 16 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Sept. 20 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

Oct. 5 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Oct. 9 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 13 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Oct. 17 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Nov. 2 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Nov. 7 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Nov. 9 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Nov. 14 – Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Nov. 17 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Throughout the tour, the Eagles will be joined by Steely Dan, who is also commemorating their 50+ year career. The Eagles will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.

Presale tickets and VIP packages for the announced shows will become available on Wednesday, July 12, with general on-sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.