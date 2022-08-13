Gramercy Brass Orchestra will give a free performance in Manhattan next month

The Gramercy Brass Orchestra (GBO) will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next month. In celebration of its achievements over the past four decades, a special concert will take place in New York City. The orchestra will be partnering with Amazon for this grand performance.

The GBO was originally founded in 1982 by trumpeter and cornetist John Henry Lambert. Lambert enlisted the help of other lovers of classic brass instruments in NYC to make his dream of a brass orchestra real. Since then, the GBO has performed with many industry giants, like NY Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera and American Ballet Theatre. The GBO even won first place in the 1984 and 1985 newly established North American Brass Band Championships.

The goal of the orchestra remains the same since its creation: to incite joy within listeners through performances and music education.

At the 40th anniversary, 25 of the award-winning GBO members will perform a special song for the 90th birthday of New York native film composer, John Williams. They will also be celebrating composers Sir Arthur Sullivan, Rafael Hernandez, Arthur Prior, Edward Kennedy (Duke) Ellington and Meredith Willson.

There will be an appearance from Broadway star, vocalist and actor Matthew Hydzik who appeared in “The Cher Show.” Wayne Du Maine, renowned trumpet soloist and “The Music Man” performer, will also make an appearance. The last guest will be voice over artist, singer and actor Michael Schuil who has worked in opera, jazz and cabaret settings.

NY1 Morning Show anchor Pat Kiernan will host a private VIP reception for all sponsors of the GBO after the concert. If you would like to learn more, or become a sponsor, you can email info@gramercybrass.org.

Thrivent Financial will be providing support for the orchestra alongside Amazon. NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera and the National Arts Club will be the ones responsible for presenting the event. This show was made possible by the donations and financial contribution given to the GBO by its friends.

The concert will take place on Sept.12 in Manhattan, outside of Irving Place, between East 19th and 20th St and 3rd Ave and Park Ave. The show will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend.