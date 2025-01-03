New York City’s Winter Jazzfest 2025 promises genre-defying lineup and cultural exchange

Music lovers beware! Winter Jazzfest set to take over city stages on Jan. 9.

New York City is set to come alive with the sounds of jazz and beyond during the highly anticipated Winter Jazzfest 2025, starting on Jan. 9.

Winter Jazzfest will feature performances across two dozen venues in Manhattan and Brooklyn, inviting over 100 artists to share their creativity and passion. This year’s festival features an innovative lineup that blurs the lines between genres, including electronic music, hip-hop, R&B, and global beats.

The festival’s DJ lineup reflects this mission, showcasing renowned artists such as Joe Claussell, Ron Trent, Gilles Peterson and Kieran Hebden, better known as Four Tet. Each of these artists brings a unique approach, reimagining the sonic landscape of contemporary music.

Founded by Brice Rosenbloom, the Winter Jazzfest has established itself as a platform for musical experimentation and cultural fusion, emphasizing the spirit of improvisation that is inherent to jazz.

“Winter Jazzfest continues to push the boundaries of musical innovation,” Rosenbloom said in a statement. “These artists are not just DJs; they are stylists who craft intricate sonic journeys that connect the past with the future and traditional acoustic sounds with electronic beats.”

The Winter Jazzfest has garnered acclaim for its adventurous programming, frequently described as a bridge between generations and musical styles. The festival will also host panels on relevant topics like music, race, technology, and climate activism, promoting dialogue and community engagement through music.

The late Meghan Stabile, founder of Revive Music Group, played a significant role in shaping the festival’s inclusive vision, blending hip-hop with jazz to invigorate the NYC music scene. Stabile curated a stage from 2008 to 2020, featuring luminaries like Pete Rock and Thundercat, further enriching the festival’s commitment to showcasing diverse talent.

This year’s festival promises an exciting array of performances, including: Joe Claussell, known for his spiritual house and Afro-Latin rhythms, who will perform a late-night collaborative set with Cuban pianist Roberto Fonseca on Jan. 10.

Ron Trent will deliver his signature sound at Jolene on Jan. 11 with special guest Belinda Becker. Gilles Peterson will host a special Sunday Jazz Dance Session at Xanadu on Jan. 12, featuring artists such as Makaya McCraven and Melanie Charles and Kieran Hebden will join Peterson as a special guest.

These musicians each bring their unique styles to the stage, redefining the boundaries of jazz and contemporary music.

Some venues include LPR on Bleecker Street, City Winery, Zinv Bar, Nublu, Brooklyn Bowl and Baby’s All Right.

Those looking to attend can find additional details and ticket information online.