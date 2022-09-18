New York Pops to kick off 40th anniversary season at Carnegie Hall in October

The New York Pops Orchestra is bringing music from “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” to the Perelman Stage of Carnegie Hall on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. to open their 40th anniversary season.

Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will present the new program: “The Music of Star Wars,” which includes music performed chronologically from all nine films of the Skywalker Saga as well as from the anthology films, “Rogue One” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“I am thrilled to be opening The New York Pops’ 40th season with this concert featuring the iconic music of Star Wars and highlighting the incredible talents of our 78 orchestra musicians, including several who have been performing with us since our first season in 1983,” Reineke said.

Following the opening, Betsy Wolfe is set to perform at The New York Pops Underground cabaret event located at 54 Below on Sept. 19. Other 2022-23 season performances of The New York Pops include “Broadway Blockbusters” on Nov. 18 with guest artists Nikki Renée Daniels, Jordan Donica, Matt Doyle and Melissa Errico. On Dec. 16 The Pops are to perform Judith Clurman’s “Essential Voices USA; Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with Ingrid Michaelson and Judith Clurman’s “Essential Voices USA; Winter Song” with Ingrid Michaelson on Dec. 17. In addition, they are set to perform “One Night Only: An Evening with Heather Headley” on Feb. 10. The stage is sure to erupt in musical celebration in the performance of “The Marvelous Marilyn Maye” commemorating the cabaret legend’s birthday on March 24.

As the only professional symphonic orchestra specializing in popular music in New York City, The New York Pops bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to their audience. They are the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and aim to re-imagine orchestra pop. Through the PopsED music education programs, which partner with public schools, community organizations and senior centers throughout the five boroughs, the New York Pops strive to advance the awareness, appreciation and practice of music.

Tickets to “The Music of Star Wars” are available in person at the Carnegie Hall box office, online (carnegiehall.org), or by phone call (212-247-7800). Standard tickets start at $32 and may range to $154.

For more information on The New York Pops performance schedule, visit their website: newyorkpops.org