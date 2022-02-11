PHOTOS: A look inside the new ‘Soul’ themed exhibit at Harlem’s National Jazz Museum

A special exhibit has officially opened inside Harlem’s National Jazz Museum.

Based on the popular Disney and Pixar film “Soul,” “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” officially opened to the public on Feb. 10. The exhibit first appeared at The American Adventure inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and was also hosted in Kansas City and New Orleans before making its way up to Harlem, where it will stay throughout the summer.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” features jazz relics such as Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis’s tenor saxophone, Duke Ellington’s white grand piano, a player piano, and a working 78rpm Victrola. There are also pieces taken from the archives of Dr. Billy Taylor, including documents and his glasses.

The walls are lined with information detailing the history of jazz in a number of cities, including New York City and Harlem, New Orleans, Kansas City, Los Angeles, San Juan and Chicago.

As you look around, you’ll also find cutouts of characters from “Soul,” including Joe Gardner, Dorothea Williams, Lamont “Curley” Baker and the cat. The exhibit also features a pair of figurines of Gardner and Williams playing together, as well as virtual opportunities to interact with the exhibit.

The opening also featured a performance from a live jazz band that rocked the house with their incredible tunes.

Went to check out the new exhibit at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem yesterday and was met with an awesome show 🎶🎵🎶🎷 pic.twitter.com/mvkEInvSvn — Emily (@EmSlapstheBass) February 11, 2022

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” will be on display until Aug. 31. The National Jazz Museum is located at 58 West 129th Street and is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m., and masks are required. Proof of vaccination is required for visitors over 12 years old. For more information or to reserve and your entry in advance, visit www.jmih.org.