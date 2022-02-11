Quantcast
Music

PHOTOS: A look inside the new ‘Soul’ themed exhibit at Harlem’s National Jazz Museum

Figurines of two characters from Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” at the National Jazz Museum.
(Photo by Emily Davenport)

A special exhibit has officially opened inside Harlem’s National Jazz Museum.

Based on the popular Disney and Pixar film “Soul,” “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” officially opened to the public on Feb. 10. The exhibit first appeared at The American Adventure inside EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and was also hosted in Kansas City and New Orleans before making its way up to Harlem, where it will stay throughout the summer.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” features jazz relics such as Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis’s tenor saxophone, Duke Ellington’s white grand piano, a player piano, and a working 78rpm Victrola. There are also pieces taken from the archives of Dr. Billy Taylor, including documents and his glasses.

Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis’s tenor saxophone.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Duke Ellington’s piano.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
(Photo by Emily Davenport)
(Photo by Emily Davenport)

The walls are lined with information detailing the history of jazz in a number of cities, including New York City and Harlem, New Orleans, Kansas City, Los Angeles, San Juan and Chicago.

The Harlem jazz history sign in the new exhibit.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
The New Orleans jazz history sign in the new exhibit.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
The San Juan jazz history sign in the new exhibit.(Photo by Emily Davenport)

As you look around, you’ll also find cutouts of characters from “Soul,” including Joe Gardner, Dorothea Williams, Lamont “Curley” Baker and the cat. The exhibit also features a pair of figurines of Gardner and Williams playing together, as well as virtual opportunities to interact with the exhibit.

Joe Gardner is ready to play some jazz.(Photo by Emily Davenport)
Dorothea Williams is playing some sultry sax tunes….or she would be if the cutout was alive!(Photo by Emily Davenport)
What are you looking at?(Photo by Emily Davenport)

The opening also featured a performance from a live jazz band that rocked the house with their incredible tunes.

“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” will be on display until Aug. 31. The National Jazz Museum is located at 58 West 129th Street and is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m., and masks are required. Proof of vaccination is required for visitors over 12 years old. For more information or to reserve and your entry in advance, visit www.jmih.org.

