Must-see summer theater festivals in New York City

The chaotic and oversized New York International Fringe Festival, which has presented approximately 200 Off-Off-Broadway shows each August (mostly done on the cheap and of unpredictable quality), is taking this year off so that its leaders can rethink the festival’s purpose going forward (which is not a bad idea, to be honest). That being said, plenty of other summer theater festivals and multipart series are still going on throughout the city.

Lincoln Center Festival The most prestigious and international theater festival in the city imports plays, music and dance from around the world to venues around Lincoln Center. This summer’s lineup lacks the excitement of recent years (such as when Cate Blanchett headlined classic works, or when the Royal Shakespeare Festival performed five plays in repertory at the Park Avenue Armory), but it includes multiple plays exploring the contemporary Middle East, such as “While I Was Waiting.” The Bolshoi Ballet is also set to appear. This also marks the festival’s final year under the direction of Nigel Redden. July 10-30, lincolncenter.org/lc-festival

Soulpepper on 42nd Street On the heels of the new Canadian musical “Come From Away” (which has become a surprise hit on Broadway), Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company is making its New York debut by taking over the Pershing Square Signature Center for a month. Sixty-five Canadian theater artists will present 12 productions including “Kim’s Convenience” (a hit play about a Korean-run convenience store that inspired a television series). Through July 29, soulpepper.org

NYMF Not too many hits have emerged from the New York Musical Festival (better known as NYMF) since its triumphant inaugural season in 2004, but it keeps churning out full productions, concerts and readings of new musicals. This year’s subjects include the Freedom Riders, Liberace, Errol Flynn, Matthew McConaughey and Sherlock Holmes. July 10-Aug. 6, nymf.org

Ice Factory The New Ohio Theatre in the West Village is playing host to experimental new works by enterprising downtown artists. Through Aug 12, newohiotheatre.org/icefactory2017

East to Edinburgh A variety of shows that are set to play in August at Scotland’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe will get test runs first at 59E59. July 11-30, 59e59.org

HOT! Festival More than 100 artists will take part in the world’s longest-running (26 years) LGBTQ performance festival at Dixon Place. Through Aug. 4, dixonplace.org

Midtown International Theatre Festival Similar to the dormant Fringe Festival in both style and structure, MITF presents a wide assortment of shows at the Workshop Theater on West 36th Street. Through Aug. 7, midtownfestival.org