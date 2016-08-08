NBCUniversal to make Snapchat-exclusive content for ‘The Voice,’ ‘Saturday Night Live’

Snapchat is going above and beyond the dog filter. The social media platform is teaming up with NBCUniversal to produce original TV content for the app, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

NBC favorites, from “The Tonight Show” to “Saturday Night Live,” will be featured in a series of episodes available on Snapchat.

To kick things off, “The Voice” is launching a Snapchat version of its singing competition. The show’s coaches — Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine — will use “The Voice on Snapchat,” premiering Aug. 22, to give one singer the chance to perform on the Sept. 19 TV premiere of the show. Singers seeking Snapchat-stardom need to apply by Aug. 9.

Snapchat will also launch E! News’ “The Rundown” on Sept. 8, which will feature daily pop-culture coverage and exclusive content hosted by the channel’s correspondent, Erin Lim.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal to bring Snapchatters a marquee video experience featuring some of entertainment’s most respected and widely watched brands,” Nick Bell, Snapchat’s vice president of content, said in a news release. “Together with NBCUniversal, we believe there is a huge creative and commercial opportunity around mobile-first programming and are excited to bring these future formats to our community.”