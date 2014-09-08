Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka get married in Italy

Check off another wedding for wedding season! Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka got married over the weekend, Harris confirmed on Twitter.

“Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the ‘n’ and ‘d’ in husband,” Harris tweeted.

The couple, who have been dating for more than 10 years, announced they would be getting married after New York passed the Marriage Equality Act in 2011.

Both grooms wore custom Tom Ford tuxedos, according to E! News. E! News also reported that Elton John performed at the ceremony, and “How I Met Your Mother” producer and director Pam Fryman officiated the ceremony.

Harris and Burkta are parents to three-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper. The family lives in a townhouse in Harlem.