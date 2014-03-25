Neon Trees’ Tyler Glenn comes out as gay

Glenn said he realized he was gay at the age of 6.

Neon Trees frontman Tyler Glenn has revealed to the world that he’s gay.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Glenn, who was raised Mormon and still identifies with the church, said he realized he was gay at the age of six, started dating men while in his 20s and is now, at the age of 30, finally ready to publicly come out of the closet.

“I’ve gotten tired of kind-of gay or straight people being pop culture’s gay [spokespeople], like Macklemore,” he said. “It makes me wonder, ‘Are we ready for an actual gay pop star and not just the safe straight guy saying it’s OK?’ I appreciate the fact that Michael Stipe was able to just be who he was, and it rarely overshadowed the music.”

As for his religious fans, who may not support Glenn once they find out he’s gay, they will hear about his struggles with sexuality on tunes off the upcoming album “Pop Psychology.”

“I hope they don’t feel like we’re pulling the rug out from under them,” Glenn said.