Netflix announces new and returning series premiere dates

Several new series’ premiere date were also announced.

Fans of the Netflix Marvel show “Jessica Jones” have reason to be excited. The streaming service announced in a press release Sunday that it is bringing the series back for a second season.

No premiere date has been announced.

Netflix also announced the premiere dates for a number of returning and new series.

They are:

March 11, 2016: “Flaked,” new series starring Will Arnett

April 1, 2016: “The Ranch,” new series starring Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Debra Winger

April 1, 2016: “Lost & Found Music Studios,” new live-action series for tweens and teens

April 15, 2016: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” second installment

April 15, 2016: “Kong: King of the Apes,” new animated series for kids

May 6, 2016: “Grace and Frankie” second installment

June 3, 2016: “Word Party,” Jim Henson Company vocabulary show for preschoolers

June 17: “Orange is the New Black” fourth installment

July 15, 2016: “Stranger Things,” new series starring Winona Ryder

Aug. 12, 2016: “The Get Down,” new series from Baz Luhrmann