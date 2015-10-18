New ‘Star Wars’ trailer to debut on ESPN during Monday Night Football

And the Internet will lose its collective mind.

“Star Wars” fans, whether they like football or not, might want to tune into the game Monday.

A brand-spanking new trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will air during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” exactly two months before the new flick hits screens on Dec 18.

Starwars.com also listed a slew of movie theaters across the country that will be offering special ways to nab movie tickets, in addition to releasing the official “Force Awakens” poster, to which the Twittersphere naturally lost its collective mind.

“This poster erases the existence of Jar Jar,” tweeted fan and comedian Paul Scheer.