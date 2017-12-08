Nick Jonas, Camilla Cabello and Sugarland will be ringing in the new year in Times Square with performances on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest for the past 12 years, the 46th annual event will be witnessed by a live audience of more than 1 million, according to ABC.

The show, set to begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, will include reporting by former “The View” co-host Jenny McCarthy and feature New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world.

As is tradition, Seacrest will host the countdown to 2018 in New York, with a new West Coast host -- R&B singer Ciara -- ringing in the new year from ABC’s Hollywood party in Los Angeles, according to the network.

The star-studded New Year’s Eve celebration promises familiar music for viewers and attendees, with Jonas’ hits “Jealous” and “Chains” still reverberating in many dance clubs in the city. As for Cabello, her latest single, “Havana,” has received plenty of airtime on local pop radio stations.

Country Music Awards-winning duo Sugarland, whose members include Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles, recently came together to reunite the band.

With Jonas and Cabello’s pop hits, and Sugarland’s recent reunion, Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve promises to stay true to its name.