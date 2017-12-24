If you're celebrating the end of 2017 from home but you don't have cable, you can still join in on the festivities from your computer or phone.

There are plenty of shows this year, including "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve," "New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey" and special New Year's Eve-themed talk shows from Carson Daly and Seth Meyers.

So, don't miss out -- tune in to these live streams to catch shows that will likely be the subject of water cooler conversations on Jan. 2.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”

While major networks including ABC, NBC and CNN will be hosting the special live from Times Square, ABC.go.com will have a live stream of the main special, as will ABC's mobile app. You can stream the ball drop live on Times Square's website, Facebook and Twitter.

Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland will headline the show this year, starting at 8 p.m.

Seth Meyers' New Year's Eve special

Starting at 10 p.m., Meyers will host Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Leslie Jones and Kelly Clarkson, who will sing. Go on NBC's website to catch it live, though you'll have to name a cable provider.

New Year's Eve with Carson Daly

Mel B will co-host, and Alicia Keys, Pentatonix and Blake Shelton are set to perform for Carson Daly directly after Seth Meyers' show. Again, stream from NBC's website.

CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" special

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will host CNN's special starting at 8 p.m. You can stream it live on CNN Go.

Cooper and Cohen will discuss 2017's biggest moments, from the solar eclipse to President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Fox's "New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey"

Steve Harvey will host Fox's coverage of the Times Square ball drop with guests Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys, Macklemore and more from 8 to 10 p.m. Watch online at Fox.com.

Earth Cam's webcast

If you want to feel like you're in Times Square without the hassle, check out Earth Cam's live stream on its website or app.