New Year’s Eve is coming up, here’s what you need to know before you ring in 2024

And just like that, another year is almost done and New York City is gearing up for its annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The numbers have already arrived, and other preparations are underway to make the celebration go off without a hitch.

Here’s what you need to know about watching this year’s celebration.

When do the festivities kick off?

The fun starts at around 6 p.m. with the raising and lighting of the ball so it’s ready to drop at 11:59 p.m. The night will continue with a lineup of performances.

Who is performing?

This year, acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Anka and multi-platinum hip hop artist Flo Rida will be performing this year. The night will also feature performances from Jax, JVKE, Ava Max, J-Hope, Osmani García, New Edition, Chesca, and the Sino-American Friendship Association. Actor and TV personality Jonathan Bennett will also be there as a host for this year’s celebration.

Where can I watch?

If you don’t venture down to Times Square to stand in the crowd, there are plenty of ways to watch the celebration. Every major channel will be airing the festivities, such as “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC, “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” on CNN, and “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on CBS. You can log onto TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net to watch the ball drop live.

Do I need a ticket to watch in Times Square?

Nope! You can just arrive, but space is available on a first-come, first-served basis so you’ll want to get there early. Just know that if you choose to be in the area where the performances happen, you are in it for the long haul, so dress warmly! There are also no bathrooms in that area.

Where can I party that night?

While many may opt to celebrate at home, a lot of New Yorkers will opt to hit the town. There are plenty of venues hosting New Year’s Eve parties throughout the city, you can find a full lineup of different kinds of New Year’s Eve parties at balldrop.com or at www.timessquarenyc.org.

Is the Wishing Wall back?

Yes! The public is encouraged to head down to Times Square in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve (until Dec. 29) to submit a wish that will be made into confetti released at midnight. The Wishing Wall is located on Times Square’s Broadway plazas between 45th and 47th Streets from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (except on Dec. 25), or you can submit a wish virtually at www.TSQ.org/Wish or on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

Will there be street closures?

Yes. Starting at 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, 7th Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 42nd to 48th Streets, and vehicle traffic on the side streets from 43rd to 48th Streets will be closed from 6th to 8th Avenues. At 11 a.m., 7th Avenue and Broadway will be closed to cars from 38th to 59th Streets.