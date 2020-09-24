New York Burleque Festival to return with four-day global online show in October

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 18th annual New York Burlesque Festival is moving online this year to put some pep in your parlor while enjoying a safe performance.

Produced by Thirsty Girl & Pontani Productions, the festival will serve up four days of fun with multiple livestream performances and classes from key players in the burlesque community from across the globe. The livestreams will take place on the Burlesque Galaxy website.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 1 with a live Zoom Q&A with burlesque legend Stephanie Blake at 7 p.m. EST, which will be moderated by Calamity Chang. Following at 8 p.m. EST is the Thursday Spectacular hosted by Foxy Tann. The spectacular will feature performances from Mod Carousel (Seattle), Kitten ‘n Lou (New Orleans), Jake Dupree (LA), Jessabelle Thunder (LA), Ferri Maya (Australia), Violetta Poison (Germany), Bishop Of Burlesque (NYC), Red Tongued Raven (Toronto), Darlinda Just Darlinda (NYC), The Apocalypse Sisters (NYC), Seedy Edie (NYC) and Margo Mayhem (NYC).

On Oct. 2, New York City’s Shelly Watson will host the Friday Spectacular at 8 p.m. EST. The show will feature performances by Jeez Loueez (New Orleans), Bettie Blackheart (Helsinki), Little Brooklyn (NYC), MisSa Blue (London), Broody Valentino (NYC), Gin Minsky (NYC), Baby Ray (South Africa), Nasty Canasta (CT), Samson Night (NYC), Francine “The Lucid Dream” (NYC), Baby Strange (Portland) and Frank Doggenstein (Helsinki).

The festivities on Saturday, Oct. 3 will kick off at 2 p.m. EST with a Live Zoom Burlesque Class with Dirty Martini entitled “Burlesque in the time of COVID”, Video Making Tips and Tricks. Another live class will take place at 4 p.m. EST that same day, led by The Maine Attraction, entitled Boas, Gloves and More: A Master Glass of Puppetry.

The Saturday Spectacular will begin at 8 p.m. EST that night. Hosted by New York City’s Murray Hill and Dandy Wellington, the show will feature performances by Izohnny (Portland), Julie Atlas Mux (NYC), Ray Gunn (Chicago), Angie Pontani (NYC), Zelia Rose (Australia), Dirty Martini (NYC), The Maine Attraction (NYC), Broadway Brassy (NYC), RedBone (San Francisco), Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco) and The Evil Hate Monkey (NYC).

Rounding out the weekend is a special Zoom edition of Linda Loves Bingo, hosted by Linda Simpson at 5 p.m. EST on Oct. 4.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www. thenewyorkburlesquefestival. com.