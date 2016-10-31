New York Comedy Festival 2016 lineup: Tracy Morgan, Marc Maron, more to headline

Get ready to laugh. The 13th annual New York Comedy Festival lineup is here, and headliners include some of the biggest names in the field.

Tracy Morgan, Marc Maron, Dane Cook, Trevor Noah and more than 200 other comedians will perform more than 60 shows. The six-day festival, presented by Comedy Central, begins Nov 1.

An “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” panel was added to the lineup on Wednesday, according to a news release. Creator Tina Fey and the show’s writers will sit down for a chat about the Netflix original on Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the 92Y (1395 Lexington Ave.).

“We’re thrilled to have such an amazing group of talented comedians this year,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival and Carolines on Broadway, in a news release. “The festival continues to present the performers at the forefront of comedy.”

Here are some acts you won’t want to miss:

Nov. 3

Patton Oswalt – Beacon Theatre (7 p.m.)

Eric André – Carolines on Broadway (7:30; performing through Nov. 6)

Bridget Everett – Town Hall (8)

Tim Minchin – Beacon Theatre (9:45)

Nov. 4

Chris D’elia – Beacon Theatre (7 p.m.)

Cameron Esposito – NYU Skirball Center (7:30)

Marc Maron – Carnegie Hall (8)

Dane Cook – Beacon Theatre (9:45)

Nov. 5

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” panel — 92Y (1 p.m.)

Jay Pharoah — The Gramercy Theatre (7)

Tig Notaro – Carnegie Hall (7)

Trevor Noah – Beacon Theatre (7)

Bill Maher – Theater at Madison Square Garden (8)

T.J. Miller – Town Hall (8)

Big Terrific — Bric House (9:30)

Tracy Morgan – Carnegie Hall (10:30)

Nov. 6

Harmontown Live with Dan Harmon — The Gramercy Theatre (7 p.m.)

Eric Andre — Carolines On Broadway (7:30)

Loyiso Gola — Liberty Hall, Ace Hotel (7:30)