New York Comedy Festival partners with TBS to bring ‘Conan’ to NYC

It may be months away, but we’re already getting excited about the prospective 2017 New York Comedy Festival lineup.

TBS is partnering with the NYCF this year to bring more than 200 comedians to 60-plus shows held across the city, the comedy fest announced on Thursday.

Yes, that means former “Tonight Show” host Conan O’Brien is coming back to NYC, at least temporarily. The new partnership will bring “Conan” to the Apollo Theatre for one week of tapings, according to a news release. Conan last brought his show to the Apollo in November 2016.

Though the full NYCF lineup has not yet been announced, we’re hoping this means it’ll include panel chats with some of TBS’ top shows — “Angie Tribeca,” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “Search Party” would be nice.

The week-long festival will kick off on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and run through Sunday, Nov. 12.