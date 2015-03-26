‘New York Spring Spectacular’ fun for the family

New York Spring Spectacular

The Rockettes, the stars of the annual “Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” have returned far in advance of the holidays this year. “New York Spring Spectacular,” also at Radio City, is a glitzy and heartfelt revue-spectacle-musical hybrid that pairs up the Rockettes with “Dancing with the Stars” regular Derek Hough, Tony winner Laura Benanti and elaborate special effects including 3-D film sequences and immense puppets. Designed to celebrate the sights and culture of New York, the Rockettes dance in the rain in Central Park, a painting at the Met comes to life and iconic statues talk back at visitors. Countless celebs ranging from Tina Fey to Donald Trump lend their voices for cameos. The songs range from pop hits like “Welcome to New York” to new material played by a full orchestra. Taken as a whole, it offers 90 minutes of family-friendly, visually extravagant, feel good fun. Through May 3 at Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave., newyorkspringspectacular.com.