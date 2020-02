Newlywed bliss! Just a few days after news broke that Leighton Meester and Adam Brody had tied the knot, the …

Just a few days after news broke that Leighton Meester and Adam Brody had tied the knot, the two were spotted having a cozy brunch in Chicago.

On Sunday, the actor couple headed to Little Market Brasserie, where they dined on salmon eggs Benedict and grilled cheese.

“They were both very sweet,” a spy told us.

Meester reportedly is in Chicago to rehearse for her upcoming Broadway debut “Of Mice and Men,” which co-stars James Franco and Chris O’Dowd.