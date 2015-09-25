The Splat will revive ‘Rugrats,’ ‘Wild Thornberrys’ and more 90s shows

Growing up is such a waste of time.

Your favorite childhood shows are coming back to Nickelodeon, just in time to help you regress back to a “Rugrats” obessessed brat.

On Monday, October 5, Nickelodeon will be launching The Splat, the ultimate throwback to their 90s programming.

From 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. nightly, TeenNick will air cartoons and favorite comedies including “All That,” “The Angry Beavers,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “Clarissa Explains It All,” “Hey Arnold!,” “Hey Dude,” “Kenan & Kel,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Rugrats,” “Salute Your Shorts,” and “The Wild Thornberrys.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odQQ4jgGpFU

Getting off your stoop and staying up past your bedtime with Eliza Thornberry is kind of a must.

“The Amanda Show” has yet to be included in the programming.

Amanda please!