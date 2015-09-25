The Splat will revive ‘Rugrats,’ ‘Wild Thornberrys’ and more 90s shows

Growing up is such a waste of time.
Your favorite childhood shows are coming back to Nickelodeon, just in time to help you regress back to a “Rugrats” obessessed brat.
On Monday, October 5, Nickelodeon will be launching The Splat, the ultimate throwback to their 90s programming.
From 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. nightly, TeenNick will air cartoons and favorite comedies including “All That,” “The Angry Beavers,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “Clarissa Explains It All,” “Hey Arnold!,” “Hey Dude,” “Kenan & Kel,” “The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “Rugrats,” “Salute Your Shorts,” and “The Wild Thornberrys.”
Getting off your stoop and staying up past your bedtime with Eliza Thornberry is kind of a must.
“The Amanda Show” has yet to be included in the programming.
Amanda please!