Nicki Minaj receives key to Queens, the borough she was raised in

This queen from Queens now has the key to prove it.

This queen from Queens now has the key to prove it.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, who as a child moved to Jamaica from her native Trinidad and Tobago, has been given an official “Key to the City.” A gift from Queens Borough President Melinda Katz, the singer snapped a photo of the golden honor and shared it on Instagram Monday evening.

“#MajorKey what a pleasant surprise? Wish I was there to receive it. Thank you so much!” the singer wrote in the post, mentioning Katz in a hashtag. Minaj also shared the news with her 21 million Twitter followers.

In the Instagram post, Minaj said she hopes to meet Katz soon, which means we may get a photo of the queen herself posing with the prize.

The shiny award notes Minaj’s “Outstanding Career Achievements in Music,” which doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering the performer’s 10 Grammy nominations.

Minaj joins a list of other entertainers and celebs with keys to New York’s boroughs, including rapper Fabolous and singer Foxy Brown, both of whom have keys to Brooklyn.

Katz did not immediately respond for comment.