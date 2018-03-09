Netflix series with Obamas in ‘advanced negotiations,’ report says

Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are reportedly in “advanced negotiations” with Netflix to produce a series focused on inspirational subject matters.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, told The New York Times. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

The Times first reported the news late Thursday, describing the show as a platform for the former president to connect with the country and address the public using means other than social media. The exact format of the series or number of episodes has not yet been confirmed.

Aside from inspirational stories, episodes could include conversations moderated by Obama revolving around health care, immigration and other issues, though the Times reports Obama does not want to use the series as a way of indirectly addressing President Donald Trump or his policies. Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Obamas have often become the subject of inspirational buzzy moments, even during their time outside of the White House. Earlier this week, Michelle met with a 2-year-old girl, Parker Curry, who was photographed looking up in awe at a portrait of the former first lady at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Her photograph captivated social media.

“Keep on dreaming big for yourself… and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you,” Michelle wrote on Twitter alongside a video of herself dancing with Curry.