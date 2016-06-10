Obama ‘Slow Jam the News’ with Jimmy Fallon details the president’s accomplishments in office

President Obama was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday night. But he wasn’t just there to talk about the news. He detailed his accomplishments with a musical backdrop.

In a segment popular on Fallon’s show called “Slow Jam the News,” Obama discussed his time in office.

“We’ve added more than 14 million new jobs and lowered the unemployment rate to under 5 percent,” he said.

He continued: “Same-sex couples across the country now have a constitutional right to marry … Love is love.”

“MMM MMM MMM. Commander in preach!” Fallon shouted, to the sweet melodic sounds of the house band.

Obama, the first sitting president to ever appear on “The Tonight Show,” knew his audience.

“There will be no third term, I can’t stay forever. Besides daddy’s got a Hawaiian vacation booked in about [looks at watch] 223 days. But who’s counting?”

This wasn’t Obama’s first time slow jamming: In 2012 he appeared on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”