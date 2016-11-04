‘Ocean’s 8’ begins filming in NYC with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, others

You could possibly spot Anne Hathaway and Rihanna in NYC together.

Don’t be too surprised if you spot the unlikely trio hanging around the city. They’re filming “Ocean’s 8,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Warner Bros. pictures announced on Friday.

The film is an all-female take on the 1960 and 2001 “Ocean’s 11” movies, only this time it’s set in New York City. Its impressive cast lineup includes Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson, among other A-listers.

The Marcy Armory in Williamsburg is being used as one of the main filming locations, according to a news release.

Don’t want to wait until summer 2018 to find out more about the film? Cuomo also announced that nearly 2,200 extras are expected to be cast during production in New York State.