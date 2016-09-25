Olivia Wilde announces sex of baby with an anti-Trump tweet

The actress wanted her followers to know that she’s #NeverTrump.

Olivia Wilde used a little bit of politics to make a special announcement on social media over the weekend.

The actress, who is pregnant with her second child with fiance Jason Sudeikis, took to her Twitter account to reveal the sex of the unborn child, also making sure her followers knew who she was — and was not — voting for in November.

“As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump,” Wilde tweeted on Saturday.

With the tweet, Wilde shared a video, originally posted on Hillary Clinton’s account, that compiles some of the more controversial statements Donald Trump has made about women, including “a person who is flat-chested is very hard to be a 10.” The video ends with text: “Is this the president we want for our daughters?”

Wilde has been a vocal supporter of the Clinton campaign, frequently retweeting the presidential nominee herself, as well as sharing her negative view of Trump.

Wilde and Sudeikis announced they were expecting a child in an Instagram post on the actress’s account in April.

The couple has a 2-year-old son, Otis.