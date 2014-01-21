Opera star Renee Fleming to sing anthem at Super Bowl

Oh Say Can She Sing? You betcha! Opera star Renee Fleming will belt out the national anthem at the Super …

Opera star Renee Fleming will belt out the national anthem at the Super Bowl in MetLife Stadium, the NFL and FOX announced Tuesday, following a string of pop stars over the last several years.

The 54-year-old multiple Grammy winner received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama last July.

Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are slated for the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVIII, where the Seattle Seahawks face the Denver Broncos on Feb. 2.

Last year, Alicia Keys sang the anthem, preceded by Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks and Billy Joel.