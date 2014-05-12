‘Orange is the New Black’: DVD and Blu-ray highlights

‘Orange is the New Black: Season 1’ This Netflix original series, about a woman who surrenders herself to a 15-month …

‘Orange is the New Black: Season 1’

This Netflix original series, about a woman who surrenders herself to a 15-month prison sentence for a crime she committed 10 years back, is built on a familiar premise of a stranger in a strange land. Artisanal soap maker Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is newly engaged and now paying for a single criminal indiscretion she made when she was younger. There have been TV shows set in prison, like “Oz” or “Prison Break,” and they’re certainly not comedies. Neither is “Orange is the New Black,” really, though there are moments of levity in this series, the follow-up show from “Weeds” creator Jenji Kohan, that have led people to call it one. What makes the show appealing — and to be clear, it won’t appeal to probably about half of you with it’s vulgarity, nudity and violence — is the diverse cross section of characters here threaded through the complicated jagged social structure of the prison. The supporting cast is top notch, with familiar names like Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew and Jason Biggs turning in strong performances, as well as from newcomers like Uzo Aduba as series favorite Crazy Eyes. (DVD or Blu-ray, $39.98)

‘Her’

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writer/director Spike Jonze, Joaquin Phoenix stars as a man who falls in love with an artificially intelligent computer operating system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson). (DVD, $28.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $35.99)

‘I, Frankenstein’

Aaron Eckhart takes the lead as Frank in this film conceived by the folks who did the “Underworld” movies. If you like those, check it out. If not, steer clear. (DVD, $29.95; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray combo, $39.99)

Also out

‘After Tiller'(DVD, $34.99)

‘Is the Man Who is Tall Happy?'(DVD, $24.98

)’That Awkward Moment'(DVD, $30.99; Blu-ray, $35.99)

TV on DVD

‘Eastbound & Down: Season 4′(DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.98)

‘Longmire: Season 2’ (DVD, $39.98)

‘Perry Mason Movie Collection: Vol. 2′(DVD, $58.99)