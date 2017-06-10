‘Orange Is the New Black’: Poussey returns in emotional season 5 flashback

Warning: “Orange Is the New Black” season 5 spoilers ahead.

For a character who died at the end of “Orange Is the New Black” season 4, Poussey is anything but absent from the new season, which hit Netflix Friday.

Take that both figuratively — as the inmates rally to avenge her death through the entire season — and literally — when Poussey (Samira Wiley) returns for a short, but meaningful cameo.

Fans of the lovable character were pleased when they hit episode 6 in day one of their weekend binge; the episode gave us a glimpse into Taystee’s past and concluded with Poussey’s emotional return.

Though short (Wiley’s episode 6 scene was only two minutes long), we sighed with relief when her smiling face appeared from behind a stack of novels at the Litchfield library.

The flashback finally showed us the day Taystee and Poussey met — the start of what became, clearly, an everlasting friendship. They bonded over mocking a few of the other inmates, pretending to be Amanda and Mackenzie. True fans will notice, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the pair reference their alter egos. (See: Season 1)

“You’ve got good taste in books, so you’re alright with me,” Poussey says in the scene. “You let me know if you need anything in here, OK? … Welcome to prison.”

Those who stayed off IMDB before binging the new season weren’t emotionally prepared for the scene.

“Okay ,,but i was NOT expecting to see poussey in this season ): broke down as soon as she came on screen man!!!! not cool,” one Twitter user wrote.

“THEY’RE DOING A BACK STORY ON HOW TAYSTEE AND POUSSEY BECAME FRIENDS AND I WANT TO DIE,” another wrote.