Oscar nominees 2016: Lack of diversity worse than last year

The #OscarsSoWhite hashtag got a sequel this year, after the nominations for the 2016 Academy Awards were announced Thursday.

Despite a wealth of films to choose from, including “Beasts of No Nation,” “Creed,” “Straight Outta Compton” and Spike Lee’s “Chi-raq,” not a single minority actor was nominated in any of the acting categories.

Social media erupted, with Twitter users aghast at “Beasts of No Nation’s” Idris Elba and “Straight Outta Compton’s” Jason Mitchell both receiving snubs.

“We repeat: there’s no excuse,” the Tribeca Film Festival posted on Twitter with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

“There are more nominations for white men named Mark than there are for people of color across all acting categories,” tweeted writer Saladin Ahmed.

“You can start RT your #OscarSoWhite tweets from last year. They’re still pretty much relevant,” Huffington Post’s Latino Voices editor Carolia J. Moreno posted on Twitter.

“#OscarsSoWhite that Rocky got nominated in a movie about Apollo Creed’s son,” Brooklyn-based comic Hari Kondabolu tweeted.