The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and The Killers will headline the July Panorama festival.

The three-day music fete, produced by the company behind Coachella, is returning to Randall’s Island Park for the third time, and with it comes big names. In addition to the headliners, performers like Fleet Foxes, The War on Drugs, Dua Lipa and Gucci Mane are set to take the stage.

Jackson, who is fresh off her North American tour, "State of the World," will return to the stage with hits from her album "Unbreakable."

The "New Rules" singer Dua Lipa will perform songs off her debut album "IDGAF," and The War on Drugs will showcase hits from their album "A Deeper Understanding," which won a Grammy this year for best rock album.

Revelers also will get to try out immersive art installations in "The Lab" — a 360 dome theater with an audio and visual show — and dance at The Point, an outdoor party with music spun by DJs.

The festival hits Randall’s Island Park on Friday, July 27, and ends on Sunday, July 29. Single-day passes, available Feb. 2 at 10 a.m., start at $79, while three-day general admission will set you back $230. After Feb. 4, those prices increase by $20.

Each pass holder will get a pass for free admission to the Queens Museum to view the Panorama exhibit, for which the festival is named.

Bronx native Cardi B, who was the first rapper to place her first three singles in Billboard’s Top 10 simultaneously, was supposed to hit the Panorama stage just hours before Jackson. Cardi had to cancel her appearance in April, weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

To see a full schedule of performers, visit panorama.nyc.