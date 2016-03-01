Panorama lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem headline New York City festival

The lineup for the Panorama music festival is out, and Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem and Arcade Fire are headlining, according to the festival website.

The three-day event is being held at Randalls Island Park and is produced by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella. It takes place July 22 to 24.

Other big names slated to perform include Alabama Shakes, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, Sufjan Stevens, Sia and A$AP Rocky.

Technology and culture website, The Verge, is the media sponsor of the festival, according to a news release, and will be unveiling The Future Lab, an “experiential installation that explores the possibilities of music and technology” at the festival.

Check out the whole lineup at panorama.nyc before tickets go on sale on March 4. Three-day general admission costs $369, and VIP tickets will set you back $769. Tickets include free admission to the Queens Museum to see the Panorama of the City of New York.

The Governors Ball Music Festival takes place on June 3 to 5 and is also being held in Randalls Island Park. Headliners of that fest include Kanye West, The Strokes and The Killers.