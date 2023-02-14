Furry fun! Enter your cat or dog in our Pet Photo Contest, and win!

Everyone loves showcasing their favorite pet and their cute looks or hilarious antics. Now’s your chance to share them with the entire city, and maybe even win a few bucks!

Schneps Media’s Pet Pros have launched a Pet Photo Contest where you can enter pictures of your cats and dogs — and the public will vote on the favorites to win cash prizes.

The contest includes eight great categories from “best groomed dog” for the most spiffy canine, to the cutest kitten honoring the most adorable-looking feline.

Other categories to be recognized include best big dog; best small dog; most adorable puppy; prettiest cat eyes and face; furriest or fluffiest kitty; and funniest pose or “derpiest” behavior.

To enter, visit PetProsNY.com and upload a photo of your furry friend from your phone, laptop or tablet now through Feb. 26.

You can also view other participants on PetProsNY.com and vote for your favorites between March 2-19. Cast a vote every day if you’d like; all pets are searchable by name, and there will be many great pets to choose from!

The contest winners will be announced on March 23, and their photos will be featured in print and online. What’s more, the owners of the eight lucky winners will each receive a $50 gift card.

Additionally, one lucky voter will be chosen at random to receive a bonus prize!

The Schneps Media Pet Pros Photo contest is sponsored by Animal Nutritional Products, Reptile Expo and Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Enter the contest now at PetProsNY.com!