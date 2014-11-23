Phylicia Rashad mum on Cosby allegations at Manhattan event

Phylicia Rashad was mum regarding the allegations about her former co-star at a Manhattan event last Thursday. The veteran actress, who played Claire Huxtable alongside Bill Cosby on “The Cosby Show,” from 1984 to 1991 was honored last week at a performance for the 20th anniversary of the Complexions Contemporary Ballet at the Joyce Theater. Rashad, 66, did not address allegations from more than a dozen women that Cosby drugged, then sexually assaulted them.

Instead, she made a brief speech — to an audience that included Adrian Grenier and Harold Perrineau — praising the ballet and the company’s artistic directors Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, and the importance of multiculturalism in ballet. After the performances, attendees, including designer B. Michael, took the celebration to the Dream Downtown Hotel for an after party.