Amy Schumer poses topless in 2016 Pirelli calendar

Schumer is joined by Serena Williams, Patti Smith and others.

The 2016 Pirelli calendar is here and Amy Schumer has bared (almost) all.

The comedian and actress posted the photo on her Twitter with the following description:

“Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman.”

Schumer is known for her positive body-image and her no-holds barred commentary especially when it comes to gender issues.

Schumer joins 13 other women in the 43rd annual calendar, including Patti Smith, Tavi Gevinson and Kathleen Kennedy. Interestingly, this is the first year the calendar has less of a “pinup” quality to it. The women chosen are known for their accomplishments more so than their beauty. The only women to appear even slightly nude are Schumer and the tennis star Serena Williams.

The images were shot by Annie Leibovitz.