President Obama appears on Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Between Two Ferns’

“Seriously? What’s it like that is going to be the last time you talk to a president?”

This is the closest we’re going to get to the president appearing in a “Hangover” movie.

President Barack Obama appeared on Zach Galifianakis’s web series “Between Two Ferns” in a clip posted Tuesday to talk about his policies, his birth certificate and even the possibility of a third term.

The show, posted on the comedy site Funny or Die, features Galifianakis interviewing celebrities with embarrassing tongue-in-cheek questions (remember when he spanked Justin Bieber?), but the president manged to bat away every attempt “The Hangover” star made to make him look like a fool.

“When I heard people actually watch this show, I was pleasantly surprised,” Obama said.

Galifianakis started the conversation by asking Obama about last year’s turkey pardon and confirm “rumors” that he would send Hulk Hogan as an ambassador to Syria.

“Or is that more of a job for Tonya Harding?” Galifianakis asked.

When asked if he would like to run for a third term, if possible, a poised Obama said: “If I ran a third time, it’d be sort of like doing a third ‘Hangover’ movie. Didn’t really work out did it?”

Obama continued to promote the Affordable Care Act, which has a sign up deadline at the end of the month. Galifianakis said he has a current medical problem and showed the president his forearm, which apparently was affected by spider bites.

“You need to get on Healthcare.gov because that’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen,” Obama said.

The show ended with a White House surprise after the president touched the show’s infamous red button causing the black background to drop and reveal the Diplomatic Room.

Galifianakis said he’s been taping in the room for years.

“Who gave you permission to do that?” Obama asked.

“Bush,” Galifianakis responded.