There are plenty of ways to show your LGBTQ pride this weekend — even if you’re tied down to your phone or TV. Live coverage of the 2019 Pride March, marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, will air Sunday on ABC.

The network will go live from the parade from noon to 4 p.m. and feeds will be available to stream on your iPhone, Android or tablet devices via the ABC News app and ABCnews.go.com/live. You can also follow along on ABC's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, where official free livestreams will air during the same time frame.

Nearly 5 million revelers and 115,000 marchers are expected to pack Manhattan for the historic march, which starts on 26th Street near Madison Square Park, passes through Greenwich Village and ends on 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

But, no judgment if you decide to watch from your couch.

A preshow pride special will air on ABC News Live before the marchers begin their trek. Promising “unprecedented access” and “incredible stories that celebrate love, life, history and community,” the network has secured seven notable locals who’ve made an impact on the LGBTQ community.

Billy Porter, star of the GLAAD Media Award-winning FX series “Pose,” and the series’ Bronx-born co-creator Steven Canals are set for the special. They’ll be joined by Michael James Scott, Broadway’s original “Aladdin,” drag star Shequida Hall and Wilson Cruz, who starred in “My So-Called Life” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Marty Easton — a 24-year-old Brigham Young University graduate who came out during his valedictorian speech — and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion will also share their stories.

The “World Pride” special begins at 11 a.m. Both the special and the march will also be available for streaming on Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku devices.