Prince’s birthday: Parties in NYC

The pop superstar would have been 58.

Prince Rogers Nelson died on April 21, 2016, of an opioid overdose. His 58th birthday would have been this Tuesday, June 7.

Here’s where to celebrate his memory and music in New York City.

Listening session and tribute party at the Good Room

Classic Album Sundays NYC hosts a listening session for Prince’s 24th studio album, “The Rainbow Children,” followed by a tribute party hosted by DJ Spinna at 9 p.m. Free with RSVP at keistar.net. June 7 at 7 p.m., 98 Meserole Ave., Greenpoint. More info at goodroombk.com.

Prince birthday celebration with Days of Wild

This band performed at Prince’s birthday at his Paisley Park studios in 2000. This year, they’ll be at BB Kings. June 8 at 8:30 p.m., 237 W. 42nd St. Info and tickets at bbkingblues.com.

Starfish and Coffee brunch at MIST Harlem

The Prince song “Starfish and Coffee” includes these lyrics: “Starfish and coffee / Maple syrup and jam / Butterscotch clouds, a tangerine / And a side order of ham.” Those foods will be served at the Harlem restaurant to celebrate the man who wrote them. June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 46 W. 116th St. More info.

Make Music New York birthday party for Prince

This annual music celebration is celebrating the artist with a Prince-themed dance party. June 7 at 6 p.m., Haus, 285 West Broadway. More info.

Underground party at TurnStyle

The underground food hall and marketplace TurnStyle is hosting a two-hour Prince celebration for the musician’s birthday. Prince-themed goods will be sold and J.Period will be spinning an all-Prince DJ set. June 7 at 5 p.m., 1000 Eighth Ave. More info at turnstyle.com.

Prince party at La Gamelle

This SoHo eatery is hosting a party that will feature purple treats like pastries (complimentary) and punch (unlimited for $20 from 5-7 p.m.). Happy hour prices will run all night. 241 Bowery. More info at lagamellenyc.com.