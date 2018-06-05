Entertainment Jake Gyllenhaal and Glenn Close among stars to soon take the Public Theater stage Jake Gyllenhaal will star in “A Life" with Tom Sturridge. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to return to the New York City stage, at The Public Theater. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kelly Sullivan By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork Updated June 5, 2018 6:48 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The Public Theater has announced its wide-ranging 2018-19 lineup, toplined by Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal and the music of Bob Dylan. The three-time Tony-winning Close will star in the New York premiere of “Mother of the Maid,” a new play from Emmy nominee Jane Anderson about Joan of Arc’s mother. Matthew Penn (“The Sopranos,” “Law and Order”) will direct the production. Gyllenhaal — fresh off rumors he will appear in the next “Spider-Man” film — is set to take part in a two-part night of monologues, both directed by Carrie Cracknell. The “Nightcrawler” actor will star in “A Life,” a meditation on dying from playwright Nick Payne. Joining Gyllenhaal on the bill is Tom Sturridge — who appeared in Broadway’s “1984” just last year — performing Simon Stephens’ 2008 monologue “Sea Wall.” recommended reading What to see Off-Broadway this summer “Girl From the North Country” will open the nonprofit’s season following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run in London’s West End. The musical — written and directed by Conor McPherson — weaves the songs of singer-songwriter folk legend Bob Dylan through a story about a small town with big problems in rural Minnesota. The season also includes “White Noise,” a new drama from Pulitzer-winner Suzan-Lori Parks, as well as productions of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Conspicuous by its absence is a new musical by Stephen Sondheim that the “Sunday in the Park with George” composer reportedly hoped to have ready for the Public’s latest season. “It’s a musical in development, and we will happily be doing it when it’s ready,” a Public spokeswoman told The New York Times. The Public Theater’s full 2018-19 lineup can be found at publictheater.org By Vinnie Mancuso Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.