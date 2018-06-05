The Public Theater has announced its wide-ranging 2018-19 lineup, toplined by Glenn Close, Jake Gyllenhaal and the music of Bob Dylan.

The three-time Tony-winning Close will star in the New York premiere of “Mother of the Maid,” a new play from Emmy nominee Jane Anderson about Joan of Arc’s mother. Matthew Penn (“The Sopranos,” “Law and Order”) will direct the production.

Gyllenhaal — fresh off rumors he will appear in the next “Spider-Man” film — is set to take part in a two-part night of monologues, both directed by Carrie Cracknell. The “Nightcrawler” actor will star in “A Life,” a meditation on dying from playwright Nick Payne. Joining Gyllenhaal on the bill is Tom Sturridge — who appeared in Broadway’s “1984” just last year — performing Simon Stephens’ 2008 monologue “Sea Wall.”

“Girl From the North Country” will open the nonprofit’s season following a critically acclaimed, sold-out run in London’s West End. The musical — written and directed by Conor McPherson — weaves the songs of singer-songwriter folk legend Bob Dylan through a story about a small town with big problems in rural Minnesota.

The season also includes “White Noise,” a new drama from Pulitzer-winner Suzan-Lori Parks, as well as productions of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Conspicuous by its absence is a new musical by Stephen Sondheim that the “Sunday in the Park with George” composer reportedly hoped to have ready for the Public’s latest season. “It’s a musical in development, and we will happily be doing it when it’s ready,” a Public spokeswoman told The New York Times.

The Public Theater’s full 2018-19 lineup can be found at publictheater.org