Quad Cinema to reopen in Greenwich Village in April

The Greenwich Village institution was closed for nearly two years for renovation.

The Quad Cinema is under construction on West 13th Street on March 6, 2017. The revamped theater will open on April 14. It’s been operating in Greenwich Village since 1972. Photo Credit: Reuters / Carlos Barria

Soon, it will be showtime again at one of Greenwich Village’s cinematic institutions.

The owners of the Quad Cinema announced Monday that it will reopen on April 14 following a nearly two-year renovation. The revamped theater, located at 34 W. 13th St., will show independent, classic and first-run movies and its lobby will include a video wall and wine bar.

“The new Quad will preserve both the welcoming, communal atmosphere and the cultural cachet of the original theater while updating — and upgrading — the moviegoing experience for contemporary cinephiles,” Charles S. Cohen, the theater’s owner, said in a statement.

The movie house, which opened in 1972, will have the capability to play 35 mm, 16 mm, 4K digital and 3-D movies. Christopher Wells, who has overseen the movie programs at the IFC Center, Anthology Film Archives and other city locations, will lead the Quad’s new programming team.

“When you come to our theater, you’re taking part in a real piece of New York cultural history,” Wells said in a statement.