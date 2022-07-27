Radio City Music Hall named the 4th most beautiful theater in the world

New York City’s very own Radio City Music Hall ranked above 6 other city’s theaters to secure the 4th place spot for most beautiful in the world. Radio City is known for hosting some of the world’s most beloved programs, like the Grammy and Tony awards, MTV Video Music Awards and the NFL Draft.

The study was conducted by money.co.uk, they analyzed the number of Instagram posts per hashtag in relation to the top 50 theaters in the world.

Radio City Music Hall received a total of 260,751 Instagram posts according to the data. Radio City ranked under Sydney’s Sydney Opera House, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Paris’

Palais Garnier. It did rank above Tokyo’s Kabuki-za, Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes, Buenos Aires’ Teatro Colón, London’s Royal Opera House, Milan’s La Scala and Manaus’ Amazon Theatre. All in respective order.

It is not a surprise at all to see the Sydney Opera House placed in the top spot. Its one-of-a-kind architecture is striking and unforgettable. It received a total of 957,765 Instagram posts.

Radio City received a second place spot in another one of money.co.uk’s research. Ranking just under Detroit’s Fox Theatre, Radio City takes silver for “The world’s most expensive iconic theatres.” Calculated in pounds, the average cost to go to the music hall is £62.39.

Yet, data showed that another one of NYC’s theaters ranked at the top of “The world’s best-reviewed theatres.” Our Metropolitan Opera house received an overall review score of 4.89 out of 5.

Ranking in second and third place are Penzance’s Minack Theatre and Bogotá’s Teatro de Cristóbal Colón.

Money.co.uk calculated these results using popular apps Google LLC, Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Facebook, Yelp Inc. and Tripadvisor, Inc. To view the results of all the different studies on theaters around the world money.co.uk did, please click here.