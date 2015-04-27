Red Bull Music Academy Festival: Four shows to check out

It seems an energy drink has a little crush on NYC. For the third year running, the Red Bull Music …

For the third year running, the Red Bull Music Academy Festival is returning to New York for a month of events, encompassing everything from lectures to record fairs and club nights to concerts. A residual effect of 2013’s Red Bull Music Academy residency program (and that year’s opening of Red Bull Studios in Chelsea), the festival means an eclectic slate of programming at venues around the city. Here are some of our favorites for the 2015 edition:

GHE20G0TH1K:

Anyone captivated by some of Rihanna’s darker, more gothic-inspired style choices may have Venus X to thank. The founder of the GHE20G0TH1K party night shut down the event in 2014, but she brings it back to life for one night in Brooklyn. Guest appearances include New Orleans bounce artist Sissy Nobby’s first-ever performance in New York. Saturday, Brooklyn Bazaar

FKA twigs presents Congregata

The English experimental R&B artist released one of the best albums of 2014, “LP1,” and has been given “complete freedom” to do what she likes during the Academy, according to a news release. May 17 and 18 at Brooklyn Hangar

A Conversation with A$AP Rocky

The current king of Harlem hip-hop appears on his home turf to talk about his influences, his fashion and his career. Prior RBMA “conversations” have been archived online for future viewing, as well, including one by Rocky from London. May 7, Madiba Harlem

Revolutions On Air, New York Radio 1980-1988

Before the radio industry consolidated into a few major players, the airwaves were a place where underground sounds could break through and be noticed in the mainstream for the first time. Some of the era’s figures, including Marley Marl, sit down to talk in conjunction with the Red Bull documentary of the same name. May 27, Red Bull Studios New York

If you go: Ticket information for individual events is available at nyc.redbullmusicacademy.com