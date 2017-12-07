Former Yankee and “Mr. October” Reggie Jackson has joined the cast of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s one-night-only “benefit concert reading” of the musical comedy “Damn Yankees,” which will be held Monday night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Jackson will make a cameo as Mr. Welch, owner of the Washington Senators. He joins the previously announced Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Matthew Morrison, Danny Burstein and Victoria Clark.

Broadway raises record-breaking sum for BC/EFA

The theater community raised a record-breaking $5,609,211 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (which supports The Actors Fund’s social service programs) as part of its annual fall fundraising drive. The grand total was announced at the annual “Gypsy of the Year.”

‘Harry Potter’ parody ‘Puffs’ to be filmed for digital release

“Puffs,” an Off-Broadway parody of “Harry Potter” that originated at the Peoples Improv Theater and recently transferred to New World Stages for an open-ended run, will be filmed live in early February (funded by Kickstarter) with multiple cameras and then made available for downloading and streaming. “Puffs” focuses on the students at Hogwarts that receive little to no attention in the books.

Kids’ Night on Broadway

Kids’ Night on Broadway, the annual event where theatergoers ages 18 and under can attend select Broadway shows for free if accompanied by full-paying adults, will be held on Feb. 27. More than a dozen shows are set to participate from “The Lion King” to “Farinelli and the King.”

Spotted…

The Counting Crows at “Come From Away”… Liev Schreiber, John Cameron Mitchell and Ben Platt at “SpongeBob SquarePants”… Laverne Cox at “Once On This Island.”