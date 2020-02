Rihanna is ready to talk about a tough subject.

“I was that girl,” she told Vanity Fair, referring to getting back together with Chris Brown following his domestic abuse. “That girl who felt that as much pain as this relationship is, maybe some people are built stronger than others.” And although she realized after the second run that it was time to walk away, she explained:

“I don’t hate him … We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies.”