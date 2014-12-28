Elton John, Skrillex, Erasure rock out at New Year’s Eve concerts

New Year’s Eve is known for music, from the traditional “Auld Lang Syne” to the pop stars appearing with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. But the city also offers just about everything in between on Dec. 31, from classic rock and blues to jazz and EDM. Here are some highlights.

Elton John

The Rocket Man performs his first NYE show in the Big Apple. 9 p.m., $69.50- $700; Barclays Center, Irving Plaza, 620 Atlantic Ave., 917-618- 6700

Skrillex + Diplo

Madison Square Garden isn’t exactly Ibiza, but two of the biggest names in electronic dance music will try to give the cavernous arena the same feel. They’ll perform separate sets, then come together for a set from their Jack Ü project. They’re also promising special guests. 8 p.m., $55-$150; Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, ticketmaster.com

Erasure

It was pretty much impossible to get through a school dance in the late ’80s and early ’90s without hearing Erasure’s catchy synth-pop. The band has been going strong ever since, and more than 20 years later, hits like “Chains of Love” and “A Little Respect” hold up remarkably well. 9:30 p.m., $50-$55; Terminal 5, 610 W. 56th St., ticketmaster.com

Gov’t Mule

The Allman Brothers’ annual stand at the Beacon came to an end this year, but guitarist Warren Haynes is continuing his tradition of spending New Year’s Eve at the venue with his band Gov’t Mule. For this show, the Mule will be joined by guest Myles Kennedy, who sings lead with Alter Bridge and Slash’s band. 9 p.m., $65-$89.50; Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway, beacontheatre.com

Deer Tick

If you prefer to toast the new year with a can of PBR instead of a glass of champagne, this is the show for you. Punk-influenced Americana band Deer Tick wraps up a six-night stand marking its 10th anniversary with an all-request set. 9 p.m., $40-$50, limited admission at the door; Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., brooklynbowl.com

The Hold Steady

Brooklyn’s classic-rock influenced The Hold Steady are celebrating two occasions at this homecoming show: the obvious one and bassist Galen Polivka’s birthday. The band’s shows are typically full of shout-along choruses and fist pumping. This one should be even more raucous than usual. 9:30 p.m., $45; Music Hall of Williamsburg, 66 N. Sixth St., musichallofwilliamsburg.com

Rainer Maria

Beloved emo band Rainer Maria played its farewell show in Brooklyn in 2006. Eight years later, they’re reuniting in Manhattan. 9 p.m., $30; Bowery Ballroom, 6 Delancey St., boweryballroom.com

Chris Botti

One of the biggest names in jazz, Chris Botti also has a foot in the world of pop music, having performed with Paul Simon and Sting early in his career. The trumpeter’s 10th annual holiday residency at the Blue Note runs through Jan. 4. 7 p.m. & 10 p.m., $85-$175; Blue Note, 131 W. Third St., bluenote.net

Holy Ghost!

Alex Frankel and Nick Millhiser first met in elementary school on the Upper West Side and performed together in a rap group before switching gears in 2007 with Holy Ghost! Their current band plays danceable synth-pop that harks back to the 1980s. 8:30 p.m., $45; Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place, irvingplaza.com

Disco Biscuits

Disco Biscuits was one of the first groups to bridge the gap between jam bands and electronica. But their music encompasses much more than that, taking detours into jazz, classical and soul. They’ll celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2015 and are promising three sets to ring in the new year. 9 p.m. $64.50-$175; Best Buy Theater, 1515 Broadway, bestbuytheater.com