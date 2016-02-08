Rudy Giuliani slams Beyonce’s halftime performance as ‘attack’ on police

“I think it was outrageous,” he said on Fox News Monday.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted Beyoncé’s Super Bowl performance for its vivid Black Power references, calling it an “attack” on police.

Beyoncé and her troupe took to the field during the halftime show donned in Black Panthers-styled berets and at one point the ensemble formed an X, a possible nod to Malcolm X. Beyoncé herself stood out at one point with a closed fist held up, which didn’t sit well with Giuliani.

“I think it was outrageous,” he said on Fox News Monday. “I don’t know what the heck it was. A bunch of people bouncing around and all strange things. It was terrible.”

Beyoncé released the video to her latest single, “Formation,” Saturday which included references to Hurricane Katrina and many nods to the Black Lives Matter movement. Her husband, Jay Z, announced Friday that he would donate $1.5 million to the Black Lives Matter organization and other civil rights groups.

The former mayor said the Super Bowl was not a place to express political statements.

“This is football, not Hollywood, and I thought it was really outrageous that she used it as a platform to attack police officers who are the people who protect her and protect us, and keep us alive,” he said.

This isn’t the first time that Giuliani has condemned individuals he perceives to be police critics. He reportedly cursed Quentin Tarantino last month over the director’s stand against police brutality and said he will boycott his movies.