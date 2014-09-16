Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes welcome baby girl

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are seeing pink.

The actors are new parents to a baby girl, who was born on Friday, according to Us Weekly.

In July, OK! magazine reported that Mendes, 40, and on-again, off-again beau Gosling, 33, were expecting their first child.

“She’s been ready for motherhood for a while now, and to be sharing this experience with Ryan is a dream come true for her,” a source told the magazine.

At the time, it appeared that Mendes wanted to tie the knot, while marriage wasn’t as important to Gosling.

“Ryan doesn’t think they need to marry just because they are having a baby, but Eva believes it’s important to have their lives fully intertwined,” an insider told OK!.

Either way, Gosling was attentive to his leading lady throughout her pregnancy.

“Ryan goes out and gets the groceries,” an insider told Us Weekly during Mendes’ pregnancy. “[She’s] been wanting pasta, and he’s cooking her meals. Ryan has already stepped into the role of caring father-to-be.”